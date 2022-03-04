Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Trading Down 0.8%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.25. 215,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 97,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a market cap of C$160.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

