Owens Corning (OC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $136.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

