Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.54

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 17301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 53,155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.