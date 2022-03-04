PAID Network (PAID) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $284,804.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $284,804.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.11 or 0.06601508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,422.76 or 0.99746700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002871 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

