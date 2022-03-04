Panoply (LON:TPX) Trading Down 2.7%

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.42). 79,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 58,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.48).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 241.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market cap of £158.56 million and a P/E ratio of -450.00.

In related news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 58 shares of Panoply stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £149.06 ($200.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,645.48 ($11,600.00).

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

