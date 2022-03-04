Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.8 days.

OTCMKTS PRRWF traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRRWF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.