Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will announce $4.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the lowest is $3.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $279.12 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

