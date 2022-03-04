Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PFDR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,169. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,358,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,918,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.