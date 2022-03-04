Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 28217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.
Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
