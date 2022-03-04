PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 10.6%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shot up 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.16. 118,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,322,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.53) EPS. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 337,357 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 367,330 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

