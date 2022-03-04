PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,481 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.29% of PDF Solutions worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

