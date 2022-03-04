Pendle (PENDLE) Hits One Day Volume of $538,823.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $538,823.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.36 or 0.06726017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,861.96 or 0.99790248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

