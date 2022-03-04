Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Down 49.7% in February

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Petro Matad stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Petro Matad has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About Petro Matad (Get Rating)

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

