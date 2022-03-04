PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.62

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $55.62, with a volume of 6246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.
The stock has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63.
PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
