Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

PFE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.06. 636,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,952,820. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $270.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

