Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0575 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $16,366.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

