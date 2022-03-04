PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30,843.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.22 million and $30,843.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

