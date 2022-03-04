PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Shares Down 9.2%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.68. 11,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 4,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

PhoneX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates through proprietary trading model, which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet via its subsidiary; and platform partnership model, which it enables suppliers to license its software via its subsidiary.

