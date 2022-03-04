PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 24,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 573,622 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $5.84.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
