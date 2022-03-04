PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 24,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 573,622 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $5.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,406,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,052,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 98,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

