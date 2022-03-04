PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.44

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.44, with a volume of 1180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.52.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUNI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,719,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 488.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,274,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $886,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

