PirateCash Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $269,949.56 and approximately $156.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.