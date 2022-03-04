Pizza (PIZZA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $344,673.76 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007426 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00080436 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005209 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 129% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00292825 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

