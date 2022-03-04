Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

