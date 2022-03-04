Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 320,895 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,795. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

