Plian Price Tops $0.0072 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Plian has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $26,557.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 853,891,026 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

