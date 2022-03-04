Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PLMI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMI. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3,165.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,571,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,393 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,052,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 152,522 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 590,162 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 660,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 206,647 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

