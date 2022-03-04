PLx Pharma (PLXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLXP opened at $4.81 on Friday. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 156.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 129,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 122,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 564.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,326 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PLXP shares. Raymond James raised PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

