Polkalokr Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $274,517.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.65 or 0.06604475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,476.71 or 1.00252827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

