Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Shares Down 0.7%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

PBKOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. cut Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.