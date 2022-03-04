Polytrade (TRADE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Polytrade has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $555,448.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00035119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00103429 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

