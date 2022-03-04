Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 433.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pool by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Pool by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 12.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.81. 386,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,669. The business has a fifty day moving average of $483.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $313.92 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

