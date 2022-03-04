Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in February

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,200 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the January 31st total of 2,099,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,392.0 days.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Poste Italiane from €14.00 ($15.73) to €15.50 ($17.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PITAF opened at $14.31 on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

