Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 8.1%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.99). 94,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 829,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.16).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £235.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,824.50).

Premier Miton Group Company Profile (LON:PMI)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

