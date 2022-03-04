PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Up 87.3% in February

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PRVCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 380,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,696. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

