Primecoin Price Tops $0.0474 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $431.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,825,997 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

