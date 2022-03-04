PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Down 2.8% This Week

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $25,923.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.36 or 0.06726017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,861.96 or 0.99790248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.