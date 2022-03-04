ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.00

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 103911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

