ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.00

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 103911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22.
In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
