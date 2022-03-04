Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Stock Price Down 7%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.50. Approximately 1,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.03.

About Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

