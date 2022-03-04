Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,009 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after buying an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after buying an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $150.26. The company had a trading volume of 193,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

