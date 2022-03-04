PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Get PT XL Axiata Tbk alerts:

About PT XL Axiata Tbk (Get Rating)

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.