Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $58.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,899.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,141. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,125.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,312.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

