Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 29,255 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,255 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $23,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. 559,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,209. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43.

