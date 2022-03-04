Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,811 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,334,000 after buying an additional 1,495,418 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,817,000 after buying an additional 439,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,267,000 after purchasing an additional 392,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 209,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,669. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

