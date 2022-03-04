Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

VEA traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $45.46. 1,708,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,678,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

