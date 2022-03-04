Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $26.32 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. 1,029,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,450,387. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

