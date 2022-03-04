Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $28.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,388. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

