Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $57.46 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 2.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.45% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $57,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 136,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 4,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.58 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

