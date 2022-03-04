Pure Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,147 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FREL stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $34.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.