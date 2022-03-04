Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 23,340 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,901. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.