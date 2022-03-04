Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 71,769 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,174,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. 13,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,938. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $61.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.018 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.